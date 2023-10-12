Watch the Kalamazoo city candidate forums

Candidates for Kalamazoo Mayor City Commission and were asked questions about affordable housing, transportation, gun violence and other issues during candidate forums Wednesday, October 11th.

Six candidates running for Kalamazoo City Commission participated in the first forum held at Western Michigan University’s Student Center. Incumbents Jeanne Hess, Chris Praedel and Estevan Juarez along with challengers James P. Ayers, James Mitchell and Alonzo Wilson II gave opening statements, then answered questions posed by WMUK’s Gordon Evans, who moderated the commission candidate forum. They concluded with closing statements.

Mayor David Anderson and challengers John Allen and Arlena Jones participated in a second forum moderated by NowKalamazoo publisher Ben Lando (note Jones is a write-in candidate and won’t be on the ballot). It started with the candidates being interviewed separately for 10 minutes. All three candidates were then on the stage for a series of questions, and at the end all three gave closing statements.

A link to the video of both forums from the Public Media Network can be found here.

The forum was sponsored by WMUK, NowKalamazoo, Public Media Network, The League of Women Voters of the Kalamazoo Area, the Western Student Association, WMU’s Lee Honors College and WMU WeVote.

