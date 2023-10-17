A WMU scientist will expand her research on blast exposure treatment

Western Michigan University biological sciences professor Cindy Linn will study a potential treatment for soldiers with eye damage. The treatment uses cellular regeneration to help repair eye tissue.

Linn began this research nine years ago by exposing mice to pressure simulating a landmine blast.

“Once you’re an adult—mammals, for instance humans—you don’t regenerate neurons, you don’t regenerate muscle cells anymore,” Linn said.

But she found that a certain kind of medicated eyedrops helped regenerate the damaged eye tissue. Now Linn will study whether the same substance can help improve visual perception when applied to the brain, a necessary step to improving visual perception.

Linn added that 66 percent of landmine blasts lead to eye damage.

“It is one of the most common damages associated with triggering a landmine," she said.

She said the eyedrops could be used beyond treating blast exposure.

“This will cause new retinal neurons if you apply it by itself, so that would really, potentially, help the aged population.”

Negative side effects have been observed in the heart when the treatment enters the bloodstream. But these side effects are not present when it’s applied to the eye.