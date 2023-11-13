The Michigan Legislature gets ready to end its session

(MPRN) The Michigan Legislature convenes Tuesday to gavel out its historic 2023 session.

Even when lawmakers come back in January, things might be slow to start. Democrats in the House and the Senate will still hold the gavels. But the majority will be temporarily evened to a 54-54 split with Republicans.

The vacancies are the result of Representatives Lori Stone (D-Warren) and Kevin Coleman (D-Westland) winning local mayoral races. That will leave the House with an even split until special elections fill the vacancies, a process that could take months.

During that period, Democrats will remain in control of the House.

The mid-November end to the session will start the clock that will allow many laws adopted this year to take effect in mid-February. That includes an early presidential primary, gun safety laws, formally repealing Michigan’s dormant abortion ban and adding LGBTQ protections to Michigan’s civil rights law.



