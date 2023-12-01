Buchanan's city manager resigns at a tense commission meeting

After less than a year in the position, Buchanan City Manager Ben Eldridge was placed on paid suspension in early November.

That’s after employees of the small Berrien County city lodged more than 40 complaints against him.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Eldridge talked for more than an hour, defending his record.

He then submitted his letter of resignation.

Commissioner Daniel Vigansky, a staunch ally of Eldridge, urged the board not to accept his resignation.

He said Eldridge was being railroaded.

“We followed mutineers. We didn't hang the mutineers, we hung the, we hung the captain,” Vigansky said.

Commissioner Vigansky swore so much during his comments that the mayor threatened to have him removed.

The board voted to accept City Manager Eldridge’s resignation.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.