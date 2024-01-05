© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A news report finds that the Trump campaign coordinated Michigan's "false elector" scheme

WMUK | By Rick Pluta
Published January 5, 2024 at 6:39 PM EST
head and shoulders portrait of Eastman, who wears a dark jacket with patterned dark red tie and white shirt, and glasses. He has short white and gray hair.
Jae C. Hong/AP
/
AP
Attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former President Donald Trump in power, talks to reporters after a hearing in Los Angeles, June 20, 2023.

The emails were between two Trump attorneys and a campaign advisor.

(MPRN) Former President Donald Trump’s campaign orchestrated the effort to file a false certificate declaring that he won Michigan’s 16 electoral votes in the 2020 election, according to a report published Thursday by The Detroit News.

Emails obtained by The News suggest the goal was to either reverse the results, hold the total electoral vote count below 270, or simply call the results into question.

In one of the messages, it appears that Trump attorney John Eastman discusses an effort to have a deadlocked electoral vote sent to the U.S. House of Representatives.

"If the Republicans there hold true and vote with their state delegations, Trump should win a bare majority of the states," it says.

The certificate was allegedly signed by the false electors at the Michigan Republican Party headquarters in Lansing before it was sent to the National Archives and to then-Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the official count. The report says Trump’s team not only prepared the formal mailing, it also flew the certificate to Washington themselves.

The account conflicts with Michigan GOP leaders who said that the effort was to have Trump electoral votes on the record in case courts overturned the official results.

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. A Michigan Attorney General’s spokesperson would not comment on “an active and ongoing investigation.”
WMUK News
Rick Pluta
See stories by Rick Pluta