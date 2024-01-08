The Palisades Nuclear Plant takes small steps toward decommissioning

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission, or NRC, issued three exemptions to Holtec International in December.

One enables Holtec to change the site’s emergency plan. The other two allow the company to reduce insurance costs for the site.

However, spokesman Nick Culp said the company does not plan to reduce the onsite property damage insurance due its plan to reboot Palisades.

He added that Holtec is optimistic it will be able to restart the plant in late 2025.

“There are certainly a number of milestones that we have passed at this point and a number of more to come," Culp said. "So, we feel very encouraged with a strong wind at our back."

Holtec is seeking a U.S. Department of Energy loan for the project.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other leaders have hailed the plan. But there’s no guarantee the NRC will allow the plant to reopen.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.