West Michigan braces for severe winter weather

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published January 11, 2024 at 5:57 PM EST
Three-quarter view of a red plow on the front of a black pickup truck. There are lights mounted behind the plow but they are off. There is snow on the ground in front of and around the truck and plow.
Carlos Osorio/AP
/
AP
Tony Yasee of Motor City Plow clears a sidewalk, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Warren, Mich.

A Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service begins at 10 am Friday.

Heavy snow and high winds are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday in Southwest Michigan. The National Weather Service says travel "could become very difficult and perhaps impossible" by Friday night. White-outs, downed branches and power lines are among the hazards people may encounter if they venture out.

The agency has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 10 am Friday to 7 pm Saturday.

Kalamazoo Public Schools has canceled classes for Friday. Kalamazoo city buildings will close tomorrow at 12 p.m. Additionally, Kalamazoo County announced the closing of all county courts and buildings.

Other schools and governments have announced closures as well, as compiled by WWMT.

Temperatures are expected to plummet by Sunday. MLive has compiled a list of warming centers in Kalamazoo.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America National Service Program.
