An Eaton County hospital detects high levels of copper in its water

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published January 25, 2024 at 10:05 AM EST
The City of Charlotte says the general water supply is unaffected.

An Eaton County Hospital is advising patients and caregivers to avoid drinking the facility’s water after it was found to contain too much copper.

The Sparrow Eaton Hospital in Charlotte said recent testing revealed elevated levels of copper in its tap water.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the hospital said the water is safe for hand washing and other uses.

He added that the hospital will provide bottled water until the copper levels become acceptable.

The issue sparked concern among some residents about the general water supply of the small Eaton County city.

But Charlotte officials said the problem “is specific to the hospital,” which has its own water system.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
