The organizers of a new career program hope to bolster Southwest Michigan's skilled workforce

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published February 21, 2024 at 5:18 PM EST
At the Lansing Community College, Brad Bancroft, wears a faded blue hoody and a camo baseball cap. His sleeves are rolled up as he operates a mill. Another man stands behind him in a deep blue button up and matching pants, watching Brad as he operates the machine. Another person leans into the shot from the right, he wears a black hoodie with the same safety glasses the others wear. He appears to be looking closely as the drill moves towards the object being machined.
Carlos Osorio
/
AP
At Lansing Community College, Brad Bancroft, left, operates a mill as Nate Joseph, center, and Adam Woodhams, right, look on in the advanced precision machining class.

Berrien County and other parts of the region face a shortage of skilled labor, according to Arthur Havlicek.

Havlicek is the president of the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber. He said the Berrien Talent Collaborative, announced Friday, aims to combat the shortage.

Havlicek said the program it will match high schoolers with local apprenticeship programs.

“What this boils down to is, proving that there is opportunity right here at home, and you do not have to leave this region — Berrien, Cass, or Van Buren County — to get a well-paying, high-skilled job,” Havlicek said.

The SMRC is one of four organizations in the Collaborative. The Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce is another. Executive director Ryan Boeskool said the program will go a long way toward reviving the region's skilled-labor pool.

“This is another way to get our local manufacturers thinking about, ‘how do we create a more effective pipeline to bring talent in,'” Boeskool said.

Students can also train at the Berrien Innovation Center, formerly the Lake Michigan College Niles Campus, donated by the college for the program.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
