Warmer winters may mean a longer tick season for Southwest Michigan

Tick season does not usually kick off until April in Southwest Michigan. But given the recent high temperatures, people should check themselves for ticks during these would-be-winter months.

That’s according to Lucus Pols with Kalamazoo County Environmental Health.

“Anytime really it gets above 40 degrees, these critters seem to like to come out,” Pols said.

Other counties are also preparing their residents for an early tick season. Kris Dewey is with the Branch-Hillsdale-Saint Joseph Community Health Agency.

She said an earlier start to the season may become more common if winters continue to warm.

“I think we have to remember that nature continues to adapt and evolve and change. So, will the ticks adapt, evolve and change and start appearing earlier? Probably,” Dewey said.

This is a sentiment shared by Pols, who said Kalamazoo County may need to adjust its tick tactics.

“If things continue like this, we could be moving our surveillance for ticks earlier and earlier every year,” Pols said.

Pols says an earlier and longer tick season may mean more cases of Lyme Disease and other tickborne illnesses.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.