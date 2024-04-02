Kalamazoo commissioners approve a plan to reduce odors from GPI

The Kalamazoo city government says building a new liquid waste pipeline between a paper plant and the sewer plant should reduce odors in two neighborhoods.

Commissioners approved a budgetfor the project Monday. Hydrogen sulfide emissions from Graphic Packaging International and the sewer plant, which happens to be next door, have long fouled the air in the Northside and Eastside neighborhoods.

Public Services Director James Baker told commissioners the new pipeline's design will help minimize smells. The design will reduce the force and turbulence of the water and prevent airflow in the pipe.

Commissioners approved a budget of roughly $2.5 to $3 million for the project.

Public Services Director James Baker told commissioners construction could start as early as the end of April.