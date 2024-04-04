The Gun Lake Tribe gets more than $4 million in federal grants for climate-friendly projects

Totaling over $4 million, the two grants will go toward renewable energy and infrastructure projects proposed by the tribe.

Most of the funds come from one grant, which was given to the tribe’s electric infrastructure project.

The money will go toward the purchase of electric vehicles and chargers.

Additionally, funds will go toward the installation of solar power systems to reduce the tribal government’s reliance on fossil fuels.

The second, smaller grant of a little more than $180,000 will go to a water reuse project the tribe is developing.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.