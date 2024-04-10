A new Kalamazoo County scholarship program aims to reduce the cost of vital records

The Kalamazoo County Clerk's Office announced a new pilot scholarship program today.

The Vital Records Scholarship Program will pay some or all of the costs to replace birth certificates, marriage licenses and death certificates.

To apply, participants must submit a signed letter confirming financial need from a recognized local social service agency. A list of participating agencies is available on the clerk's website.

Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place said the scholarship will help people in a variety of ways including housing and school enrollment.

The project is funded by the Kalamazoo Community Foundation.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.