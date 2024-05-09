Kalamazoo County residents seek shelter with the Red Cross in the wake of the tornado

Angela Liedeke is one of 22 Kalamazoo County residents sheltering at the church. She lives at Pavilion Estates, a mobile home park in Pavilion Township. Many homes at the park were heavily damaged. Angela’s house was completely lifted off the ground.

“It went up, and then we were weightless, and then it smashed back down.”

Angela says she and her family were unharmed, but the house is uninhabitable. She quickly called the the American Red Cross of Michigan but was concerned she might need to leave their pets behind. But there was no reason to worry.

“They brought down some kennels, and they helped us all out. They brought down some food for the for the animals, and everybody has been so helpful.”

The Red Cross’ Regional CEO Mary Lynn Foster visited the church. She said she was taken aback not just by the tornado’s destruction, but also by the resilience of the community.

“It's unbelievable to think that they just lost their home. I talked to several residents that they're just thankful to be alive, and that the community has come out in force to support them.”

Michael Symonds / WMUK Mary Lynn Foster says they've seen an outpouring of support from local organizations and community members.

Many community members are assisting the shelter, with members of the Western Michigan University Bronco football team dropping off cases of water on Wednesday.

Meijer grocery stores is also donating food to tornado victims staying at the shelter.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.