Organizers say the letter carriers' food drive may help those impacted by Tuesday's tornado

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published May 10, 2024 at 11:17 AM EDT
A large green sign, reminiscent of a home with its roof like top, reads Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes. The text is white, along with the images of three slices of bread and a fish that sits next to the locations title on the sign. Below the sign is a digital sign that displays text, in the image the digital sign reads "Thank you, Kalamazoo!" in yellow text on a green background. Both signs sit on a bright red brick podium. The food banks parking lot can be seen in the background, dotted with the cars of both volunteers and those seeking food. The sky is nearly clear, with only a few brief wisps of white clouds breaking up the sky's bright blue coloring.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
In addition to Loaves & Fishes, donated food will also go to the Salvation Army of Kalamazoo and Christian Neighbors food pantries.

Kalamazoo County residents have a chance to give back from the comfort of their own home on Saturday during the 32nd annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

If you’ve received a bright yellow plastic bag in your mailbox recently, don’t throw it out.

Fill the bag with non-perishable food, leave it by your mailbox and the letter carrier will pick it up.

Greta Faworski is the Associate Director of Loaves & Fishes, one of three local foodbanks that will receive the donated food.

Faworski said it's an easy way for Kalamazoo County residents to fight back against food insecurity in their area.

“In Kalamazoo County, there are well over 32,000 people who face food insecurity, and from day to day don't know where they're going to get their next meal.”

Faworski said the convenience of the food drive allows more people to give back to their community.

“It's a way for everybody to be part of a solution to an unfortunately very large problem in our area.”

The food drive is hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Kathryn Hunter is the local branch’s food drive coordinator. She said she hopes the recent tornado will push more Kalamazoo County residents to donate.

“This’ll be kind of a wakeup call for them to ‘hey, I should donate, you know, to help these people out.’”

All donations are welcome, but high protein foods and kid-friendly snacks are especially needed.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds