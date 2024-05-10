Organizers say the letter carriers' food drive may help those impacted by Tuesday's tornado

If you’ve received a bright yellow plastic bag in your mailbox recently, don’t throw it out.

Fill the bag with non-perishable food, leave it by your mailbox and the letter carrier will pick it up.

Greta Faworski is the Associate Director of Loaves & Fishes, one of three local foodbanks that will receive the donated food.

Faworski said it's an easy way for Kalamazoo County residents to fight back against food insecurity in their area.

“In Kalamazoo County, there are well over 32,000 people who face food insecurity, and from day to day don't know where they're going to get their next meal.”

Faworski said the convenience of the food drive allows more people to give back to their community.

“It's a way for everybody to be part of a solution to an unfortunately very large problem in our area.”

The food drive is hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Kathryn Hunter is the local branch’s food drive coordinator. She said she hopes the recent tornado will push more Kalamazoo County residents to donate.

“This’ll be kind of a wakeup call for them to ‘hey, I should donate, you know, to help these people out.’”

All donations are welcome, but high protein foods and kid-friendly snacks are especially needed.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.