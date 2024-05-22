Health officials detect first human case of bird flu in Michigan

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced the first human case of avian influenza, or bird flu, in Michigan.

Officials did not say in what part of the state the illness occurred. MDHHS spokesperson Chelsea Wuth said this was done to protect both the farm and the worker's privacy.

The virus was detected in a dairy farm worker who had regular contact with infected livestock.

State health officials said the worker’s symptoms were mild, and they have since recovered from the illness.

Public risk posed by the virus remains low, according to officials.

MDHHS advised those who are regularly exposed to infected livestock to report even mild symptoms.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.