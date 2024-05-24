© 2024 WMUK
The last drive-in theater in Southwest Michigan

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published May 24, 2024 at 11:25 AM EDT
The Capri Drive-In Theater marquee displays the movies being shown at the theater: Garfield, Ghostbusters, If and Fall Guy. The large yellow and red sign has a multitude of unlit lights to illuminate the sign. Capri is written in a cursive white font at the top of the sign. A red white and blue American flag sits in front of the sign, waving in the breeze. Bushes sit beneath it, along with wood chips and the green grass of the Capri's lawn. The back of one of the Capri's screens can be seen off to the left, and to the right, cars drive by.
Last March, The Capri was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Two of the region's three drive-in movie theaters recently announced their closure. That leaves just the Capri, in Coldwater.

The Capri Drive-In in Coldwater has been around since 1964, with its 60th anniversary coming up in June.

Co-owner Susan Magocs has been with the Capri for over 40 years, experiencing many of its ups and downs.

In the 1990s, the Capri was almost sold off after losing film contracts to a local indoor theater. But, after scraping together enough cash, it was finally able to win a contract.

“We just hoped and prayed this movie would make it. Well, the movie now, you know, was a huge success. It was Jurassic Park.”

That’s right, Jurassic Park saved the Capri. But that wouldn't be the only hurdle for the theater.

Every decade would bring a new trend that threatened to kill off Drive-ins and each time, Susan heard the same thing.

“No one's gonna go to the movies anymore. The movies are done. The drive-ins are done.”

Michael Magocs stands at the Capri theater's concession stand. He wears a blue Capri themed shirt with the Capri's small cartoony star character, which is sitting down and eating popcorn. Multiple different foods and beverages are also being advertised on a long self-service counter in front of him. Items include Cappuccinos, pizza, and pretzels. The kitchen behind him is made of shiny metal, meant to call back to the classic 1950s diners. A Pepsi pop fridge and a large popcorn maker are just some of the things that stick out in the kitchen.
In preparation for their 60th anniversary, the Capri's concession building is being renovated. The building is meant to be a time capsule of what it was like when it first opened in 1964.

They persevered, but many others did not. This month, the Sunset in Hartford and Five-Mile drive-in in Dowagiac said they were closing.

Now the Capri is alone in Southwest Michigan, and being the last means they’ve witnessed the death of many other theaters.

“It's a bitter feeling, you know, you feel sorrow for the Five Mile and everything that they had to go through.”

That’s Susan Magocs’ son Michael. He’s the manager of the Capri. He’s worked at the theater for most of his life.

“I don't even consider it a business. Like, I don't look at this as a business. It's my home.”

And that pushed the family to innovate, expanding beyond just showing movies at the drive-in. They’ve held events like trunk-or-treats and video game tournaments.

In Jurassic Park, "life finds a way." The Magocses hope the Capri can too.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
