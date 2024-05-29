A controversial USPS consolidation plan takes effect June 1 in Kalamazoo County

The U.S. Postal Service has confirmed that starting in June, carriers will pick up mail from a facility in Oshtemo Township rather than the post offices in Portage, Schoolcraft, and on Drake Road in Kalamazoo.

This comes as part of the Postal Service’s “Delivering for America” plan to improve its finances.

Kevin Trayer with the National Association of Postal Supervisors is critical of the plan. He said it will lengthen delivery routes and increase delivery times.

USPS spokesperson Mark Inglett says the plan will make mail delivery faster and more reliable.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.