X marks the tree, accidentally

A large pink X marks an old oak tree in downtown Kalamazoo, in a case of mistaken identity.

The tree stands on Park Street next to the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts. It looks healthy, but what about the X on its trunk? An X typically means a tree is destined for removal.

City of Kalamazoo spokesperson Michael Smith says the tree does not have a date with a chainsaw. He says due to a clerical error, it was mistaken for another tree which has been removed.

The city did not clarify whether it will remove the X from the oak tree. For now there is an extra pop of color on the corner of Park and Lovell streets.

