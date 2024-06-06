Whitmer seeks a federal disaster declaration for counties affected by the May 7 tornados

Whitmer sent a letter to Biden asking for the declaration along with the activation of federal assistance programs.

Whitmer said this would unlock critical financial assistance to help families and businesses rebuild.

Kalamazoo, Cass, Branch, and St. Joseph counties would be covered by the declaration.

A statement from the governor’s office quoted State Senator Sean McCann of Kalamazoo thanking Whitmer for the request. He said he hopes it will bring long-term relief to the community.

Other lawmakers also came out in support of the move, including U.S. Senator Gary Peters and U.S. Congressman Bill Huizenga.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.