Michigan reduces incentives package for Ford's EV battery plant in Marshall

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has scaled back incentives for Ford’s EV battery plant in Marshall.

The state originally pledged over $1 billion in tax credits and grants for the Blue Oval plant. On Tuesday, it reduced that package to about $400 million. Ford announced in November that it planned to downsize the Marshall site amid sluggish EV sales.

The site will now occupy 500 acres west of Marshall, down from the 700 originally planned. Ford says the factory will now create about 1,700 jobs. Ford originally projected 2,500 jobs. It says construction of the factory is about 20 percent complete.

A group called Committee for Marshall-Not the Megasite wanted the site’s zoning put to a citywide vote, but lost its case in the Michigan Court of Appeals last month. A spokesperson for the group said it’s still deciding whether to appeal.

