© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK 102.1-FM is operating at reduced power due to an issue at our transmitter site. HD service is also unavailable at this time

A campaign launched in Kalamazoo emphasizes that 'disability' is not a bad word

WMUK | By Brian O'Keefe
Published July 16, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Disability Network Southwest Michigan Yvonne Fleener (left) talks with WMUK reporter Brian O'Keefe (right)
Kristen Aguirre
/
Disability Network Southwest Michigan
Disability Network Southwest Michigan President and CEO Yvonne Fleener explains the advocacy group's campaign "Hashtag D-Word" campaign. She says the disabled community is taking back the label that was once taboo.

The head of the Disability Network Southwest Michigan said the campaign takes back a word that may have been thought of as rude.

July is Disability Pride Month and the 34th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. As part of its recognition, the Disability Network Southwest Michigan recently launched a campaign to change attitudes about the word "disabled."

Miranda Grunwell is a community educator at the Disability Network. She is proudly disabled. Grunwell said ‘disabled’ shouldn’t be thought of as a four-letter word. She said it is important for people in the disabled community and everyone else start using it more.

Grunwell added that it's especially valuable for young people to get comfortable using the word, because it empowers them to ask for the accommodations they will need at work and when they are out and about in the community.

Those those accommodations are the result of years of hard work and struggle from the earliest disability rights activists, Grunwell said.

Yvonne Fleener is president and CEO of the Disability Network of Southwest Michigan. She says it used to be taboo to use the word, but this campaign wants to change that attitude.

Fleener said that taking control of the label is a way for disabled people to be seen.

WMUK News
Brian O'Keefe
Brian comes to WMUK after spending nearly 30 years as News Director of a public radio station in the Chicago area. Brian grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and attended Western Kentucky University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting. He started working in public radio while at WKU; and has worked in radio news for more than 35 years. Brian lives on a quiet lake in Barry County with his wife and three dogs. Thanks to his Kentucky roots, he’s an avid collector of bourbon and other varieties of whiskey. Above all else, Brian considers himself a story teller and looks forward to sharing southwest Michigan stories with WMUK’s listeners.
See stories by Brian O'Keefe