Michigan Works receives a $3.9 million grant to increase skilled workers in high-demand jobs

Michigan Works of Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties recently won a nearly $4 million grant that will help pay for job training in Southwest Michigan.

The grant is from the U.S. Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Building America program, which is part of a Biden administration initiative to train skilled workers for in-demand jobs.

Michigan Works, a nonprofit organization supporting workforce development, was the only organization in Michigan to receive funding in this round of grants.

“Our first step is to engage the employer to understand where the demand lies and to help build training programs with that employer that turns into an apprenticeship program," said Paul Kirk, Vice President of Workforce at Michigan Works of Berrien, Cass, Van Buren.

"We start at that end and make sure we have in-demand jobs that are going to impact our local businesses.”

During the four years of grant funding, Michigan Works expects to help 675 people enhance their job skills through direct training and on-the-job apprenticeships.

One of the businesses expected to offer apprenticeships is Gaishin Manufacturing in Benton Harbor. HR Manager Paul Brohman said it expects to coordinate with Michigan Works to support Gaishin employees who want to move into higher-skilled jobs in the company by getting the training and experience they need.

Brohman said that helps both the business and the employees.

“It really opens doors, where the apprentice funds that Michigan Works provides allows us to offer training, both classroom and on-the-job for these individuals. It’s very beneficial for everybody.”

The grant will fund professional development across a wide variety of fields and is expected to start in 2025.

