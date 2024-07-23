A new rural LGBTQ+ group aims to help parents

Dan Moyle of Mendon is the father of two young adults, one bisexual and the other non-binary and pansexual, meaning attracted to any gender.

When the St. Joseph County parent wanted to meet other parents of LGBTQ+ community members, Moyle reached out to his local pride group, Three Rivers Pride, but he discovered there was no local parents' group.

So, he and his wife, Sonya, decided to start one.

In conjunction with Three Rivers Pride, the Moyles co-founded Parents of Pride, which will provide informational resources for parents of LGBTQ+ community members.

“That's our goal, is to give parents a place to go, to find resources, to talk to other like-minded folks, to be part of a community and get answers. Because frankly, our kids are probably tired of answering our questions.”

Andrew George is the president of Three Rivers Pride. He says Parents of Pride will offer parents not only resources, but a place to feel heard and accepted.

He added that the group is another step toward acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in rural Michigan.

“We can hopefully get to one day where parents can be very proud and fearless to say, 'my child is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.'”

While there is no definitive date for their first meeting, Moyle says they hope to meet next month.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.