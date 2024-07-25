Kalamazoo-area officials urge Whitmer to appeal FEMA's aid denial for the May 7 storms

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request for a major disaster declaration in response to the May 7 severe storms and tornados in Southwest Michigan.

The declaration would’ve unlocked financial assistance for businesses and families trying to rebuild in Kalamazoo, Cass, Branch, and St. Joseph counties.

State Senator Sean McCann of Kalamazoo said in a statement that he was unhappy with the decision.

“I have already asked Governor Whitmer to appeal this decision. It is a disappointing determination that impacts real people," McCann said.

Portage is one of the many communities in Southwest Michigan that stood to benefit from a disaster declaration. But despite this setback, City Manager Pat McGinnis says Portage remains committed to rebuilding and recovering.

"Our teams continue to work tirelessly to provide assistance and coordinate cleanup efforts. We are collaborating with local organizations, volunteers, and other resources to ensure that our residents receive the help they need during this challenging time," McGinnis said in a statement.

Portage spokesperson Mary Beth Block said the city also wants Governor Whitmer to seek an appeal.

"We strongly urge Governor Whitmer to appeal this decision and advocate on behalf of our residents to secure the support they desperately need," Block said in an email.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.