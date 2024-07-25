© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kalamazoo-area officials urge Whitmer to appeal FEMA's aid denial for the May 7 storms

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published July 25, 2024 at 9:58 AM EDT
Governor Gretchen Whitmer wears a light purple suit jacket over an all-black button up. Golden pins and buttons also dot the coat, including one on her coat's collar that depicts the outline of the State of Michigan. She's speaking with the county sheriff, who wears an all-black uniform. Behind the sheriff is state senator Sean McCann, wearing a light blue button up and dark blue pants. A crowd of various individuals crowd the three people. A collapsed tree can be seen in the background, one of the many signs of destruction left by the storms.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Governor Gretchen Whitmer meets with local officials, including Kalamazoo County Sheriff Rick Fuller, left, and State Senator Sean McCann, second from left, at the Pavilion Estates mobile home park, May 8, 2024.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer applied for the declaration in June. She said it would bring critical financial assistance to those affected by the May 7 tornados and severe storms.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request for a major disaster declaration in response to the May 7 severe storms and tornados in Southwest Michigan.

The declaration would’ve unlocked financial assistance for businesses and families trying to rebuild in Kalamazoo, Cass, Branch, and St. Joseph counties.

State Senator Sean McCann of Kalamazoo said in a statement that he was unhappy with the decision.

“I have already asked Governor Whitmer to appeal this decision. It is a disappointing determination that impacts real people," McCann said.

Portage is one of the many communities in Southwest Michigan that stood to benefit from a disaster declaration. But despite this setback, City Manager Pat McGinnis says Portage remains committed to rebuilding and recovering.

"Our teams continue to work tirelessly to provide assistance and coordinate cleanup efforts. We are collaborating with local organizations, volunteers, and other resources to ensure that our residents receive the help they need during this challenging time," McGinnis said in a statement.

Portage spokesperson Mary Beth Block said the city also wants Governor Whitmer to seek an appeal.

"We strongly urge Governor Whitmer to appeal this decision and advocate on behalf of our residents to secure the support they desperately need," Block said in an email.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds