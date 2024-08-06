Holtec announces timeframe to restart Palisades Nuclear Plant

The Palisades Nuclear Power Plant may open in a little over a year, that’s according to owner Holtec International.

Holtec said they are on track to resume operations at the shuttered plant in October of next year.

The announcement came during a public meeting of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in Benton Harbor last week.

Holtec spokesman Nick Culp says the reopening would be huge not only for Michigan's economy, but its environment as well.

"Palisades will offset 4.5 million tons of carbon dioxide every year. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, that's the equivalent of nearly 900,000 cars on the road."

Before the plant can restart, however, it will need approval from the NRC. Though, the NRC said it expects to decide on the matter next August.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.