Holtec announces timeframe to restart Palisades Nuclear Plant

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published August 6, 2024 at 5:56 PM EDT
Hundreds of dials, screens and other monitoring equipment sit in the control room of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant. Orange, yellow and red lights blink for various reasons, as the room sits empty.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
The control room inside the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in Covert.

Palisades originally shut its doors over two years ago, but according to Holtec, the plant is on course to reopen in the fall of next year.

The Palisades Nuclear Power Plant may open in a little over a year, that’s according to owner Holtec International.

Holtec said they are on track to resume operations at the shuttered plant in October of next year.

The announcement came during a public meeting of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in Benton Harbor last week.

Holtec spokesman Nick Culp says the reopening would be huge not only for Michigan's economy, but its environment as well.

"Palisades will offset 4.5 million tons of carbon dioxide every year. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, that's the equivalent of nearly 900,000 cars on the road."

Before the plant can restart, however, it will need approval from the NRC. Though, the NRC said it expects to decide on the matter next August.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
