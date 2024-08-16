How to enjoy a long and happy retirement? A 100 year old Kalamazoo resident has the answer

Centenarian Florence Brenner, she said she was surprised when she turned 100 in February, only realizing it when her son starting planning a big party.

“He says, Mother don’t you realize how old you are? I said well I’m 90 something. He says mother you’re going to be 100. Well I was floored.”

Brenner has lived in Kalamazoo County since she was 5 years old. The retired Westnedge Elementary first grade teacher was one of 12 centenarians honored Thursday at a brunch organized by the Zhang Senior Center in Portage and sponsored by the Mary Thompson Foundation.

Kim Philips is the Director of Senior Citizen Services at the center. She said the event brings those who have lived for a century together to celebrate with their caregivers and other community members.

“These individuals have seen so many things happen in our community and in the world that bringing them together and just honoring that milestone is huge.”

Philips says one attendee was excited to be the youngest of the group. They had just turned 100 last week. Phillips said the oldest guest is 104.

The centenarians were treated to a meal, music, and their own cake to take home.

As for centenarian Brenner, she said growing old has not been boring at all. The secret, she said, to enjoying a long retirement is to keep moving.

“Just be active, it’s up to you whether it’s good or not. Some people just retire and they just don’t know what to do with themselves but we weren’t afraid to step out and just do things.”

Brenner took this philosophy seriously. She was still water skiing and ziplining in her early 80s and continues to be involved with friends and adventures through the senior center.

