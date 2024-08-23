Faculty union negotiations at WMU head to mediation

Western Michigan University’s full-time faculty union is asking for what it calls a “meaningful and robust” salary increase. The university's offer is considerably lower than the WMU-AAUP's request.

The union has been in talks with Western all summer. It’s currently proposing an 8.5 percent raise for members this year and an 8.75 percent raise for next year, as well as an increase in other benefits. It says that’s necessary to keep up with inflation and the increased cost of living in Kalamazoo.

Western is proposing a wage increase of less than three percent.

The union’s president, gender studies professor Cathryn Bailey, said Western pays President Edward Montgomery a “rock star” salary and spends lavishly on football while shortchanging academics.

“I'm a working-class first-generation person. Many of my colleagues are. We're so proud to be in an institution that values that, you know — our working-class students and their families,” she said.

“And the message that this sends, every time they're hacking away at the academic mission while enriching these other things...it’s offensive to many of us.”

The WMU-AAUP earlier requested a wage increase close to 11 percent, along with other benefits. In a statement, the university's negotiation team said Western would have to raise tuition to meet that demand.

In response to the WMU-AAUP's lowered wage request, the university suggested it was out of step with comparable institutions. Western says its proposed salary increase — of 2.75 percent in 2024-25 and again in 2025-26 — is commensurate with increases at similar state schools in Michigan.

The current faculty contract goes through 2026, but allows for earlier negotiations on salary and healthcare.

Western administrators said in an email Friday that the talks are now headed for mediation. In response to a request for an interview, WMU spokeswoman Paula Davis directed WMUK to its emailed statements.