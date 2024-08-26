Harris supporters say yes, there really is a Kamalazoo

David Combs says it started with Jeanne Hess, the vice-mayor of Kalamazoo.

Combs, a vice-chair of the Kalamazoo County Democratic Party, says that when Vice President Harris visited Kalamazoo in July, “Vice Mayor Hess said, 'Oh, it's going to be Kamalazoo now.'"

The offhand comment grew in popularity after Vice President Harris became the then presumptive nominee.

The Kalamazoo County Democrats have been selling "Kamalazoo" merchandise, including mugs and t-shirts, which according to Combs have been flying off the virtual shelves.

“There's also a page on Facebook now that has over 1,000 people that has grown just organically, not organized by us, that are also producing their own Kamalazoo merchandise," Combs said.

“It brings together, both in name, but also in spirit, really this idea that the national level, presidential election and local elections happening here in our community in Kalamazoo County are interconnected and linked together.”

Combs added that starting Tuesday, the party will have "Welcome to Kamalazoo" yard signs.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.