Kalamazoo Public Safety makes an arrest in a series of fires

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it arrested a suspect Thursday morning in a series of recent fires. According to KDPS, the man faces "multiple felony arson charges."

"This arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into these incidents," the Department wrote on Facebook. In the same post, Fire Marshal Scott Brooks called the arrest “a major step forward.”

KDPS did not say which fires the suspect allegedly played a role in. But late last month, the department said was investigating a recent increase in fires, including at vacant homes, several of which burned over the summer. A vacant building on East Water Street burned on Tuesday.

KDPS says it still needs public to share information about the fires.

"We urge the public to come forward with any information they may have regarding our recent undetermined fires. You can do so by contacting the Fire Marshal’s Office at (269) 337-8260," the Department wrote on Facebook.

KDPS added that people can send anonymous tips to Kalamazoo Silent Observer by calling 269-343-2100, using the “P3Tips” app, or reporting them through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer website.