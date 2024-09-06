Kalamazoo Public Safety names a suspect in eight structure fires

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the person it arrested Thursday in connection with a series of fires is a 32-year-old man named George Horace Stanard.

Stanard was arraigned on three counts of first-degree arson and five counts of third-degree arson, according to KDPS.

Courtesy photo / Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety A building burns in the 300 block of East Water Street in downtown Kalamazoo, Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

"This arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into these incidents," the Department wrote on Facebook Thursday. In the same post, Fire Marshal Scott Brooks called the arrest “a major step forward.”

Last month, the department said was investigating a recent increase in fires, including at vacant homes, several of which burned over the summer. A vacant building on East Water Street burned on Tuesday.

On Friday the department disclosed the addresses of the fires related to Stanard's arrest:

— 121 Allen Boulevard

— 515 W Walnut Street

— 117 Gladys Court

— 432 S Westnedge Avenue

— 716 Riverview Drive

— 3111 E Kilgore Road

— 316 E Water Street

— 563 Portage Street

KDPS said Thursday that it still needs public to share information about the fires.

"We urge the public to come forward with any information they may have regarding our recent undetermined fires. You can do so by contacting the Fire Marshal’s Office at (269) 337-8260," the Department wrote on Facebook.

KDPS added that people can send anonymous tips to Kalamazoo Silent Observer by calling 269-343-2100, using the “P3Tips” app, or reporting them through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer website.