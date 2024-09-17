The City of Kalamazoo makes a big investment in green energy

The City of Kalamazoo wants to cut its greenhouse gas emissions. On Monday it took a major step toward that goal.

Commissioners approved a 20-year contract with Consumers Energy that will spur investment in new solar and wind projects. Those projects will generate enough electricity to offset the city’s yearly energy use, as though the city were using 100 percent renewable energy to power its buildings and equipment.

"Kalamazoo is taking a bold step forward in our mission to enhance environmental sustainability and reduce our carbon footprint," said Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson in a statement released by the city.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to reduce carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050, working towards a greener future for all."

The utility projects that Kalamazoo will save on its energy bills through the program.

Local climate activists praised the deal, though some say Consumers' next move should be dropping its opposition to Michigan legislation that would facilitate the expansion of solar projects not under the utility's direct control.

Disclosure: the Consumers Energy Foundation is an underwriter on WMUK.

