© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A federal judge declines to remove RFK Jr. from the Michigan ballot

WMUK | By Rick Pluta
Published September 18, 2024 at 6:42 PM EDT
Former Independent candidate for president Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., left, answers a question as former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard listens as they meet with the media after a campaign event for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/AP
/
AP
Former Independent candidate for president Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., left, answers a question as former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard listens as they meet with the media after a campaign event for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The decision could be consequential in a close election.

A federal judge has refused Robert F. Kennedy Junior's request to remove his name from Michigan’s presidential ballot.

U.S. District Court Judge Denise Page Hood ruled Kennedy was unlikely to win his case in federal court after losing in the Michigan Supreme Court.

The decision affirms the Michigan Secretary of State, which said Kennedy missed the deadline to withdraw as the nominee of the Natural Law Party of Michigan.

The state said Kennedy could not leave that party without a presidential candidate after seeking and accepting the nomination. Therefore, Kennedy’s name will appear on the ballot and votes for him will be counted.

Kennedy tried to withdraw his name in Michigan and other battleground states after suspending his campaign and endorsing former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.
WMUK News
Rick Pluta
See stories by Rick Pluta