A federal judge declines to remove RFK Jr. from the Michigan ballot

A federal judge has refused Robert F. Kennedy Junior's request to remove his name from Michigan’s presidential ballot.

U.S. District Court Judge Denise Page Hood ruled Kennedy was unlikely to win his case in federal court after losing in the Michigan Supreme Court.

The decision affirms the Michigan Secretary of State, which said Kennedy missed the deadline to withdraw as the nominee of the Natural Law Party of Michigan.

The state said Kennedy could not leave that party without a presidential candidate after seeking and accepting the nomination. Therefore, Kennedy’s name will appear on the ballot and votes for him will be counted.

Kennedy tried to withdraw his name in Michigan and other battleground states after suspending his campaign and endorsing former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.