© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WMU is still deciding how it will hire its next president

WMUK | By Ingrid Gardner
Published September 23, 2024 at 5:38 PM EDT
The WMU main campus icon.
Libby Stefanich
The WMU main campus icon.

The university's current leader was hired through a private search, but his predecessor's hiring process was public.

Earlier this month, WMU president Edward Montgomery announced that he will retire at the end of June. The university said it would begin a nationwide search for his successor this fall.

WMU spokesperson Paula Davis said the University has not yet decided whether candidates will be reviewed privately, or in settings where campus community members and other members of the public can weigh in.

Montgomery, the university's ninth president, was hired through a private search. John Dunn, who served just before Montgomery, was hired through a public search process.

The Board of Trustees' next meeting is on Thursday.

On Friday the unions representing faculty and instructors at Western announced they had voted “no confidence” in Montgomery. Davis said the administration had no comment.

By the time Montgomery’s contract expires in June, he will have served at the university for eight years.
WMUK News
Ingrid Gardner
See stories by Ingrid Gardner