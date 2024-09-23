WMU is still deciding how it will hire its next president

Earlier this month, WMU president Edward Montgomery announced that he will retire at the end of June. The university said it would begin a nationwide search for his successor this fall.

WMU spokesperson Paula Davis said the University has not yet decided whether candidates will be reviewed privately, or in settings where campus community members and other members of the public can weigh in.

Montgomery, the university's ninth president, was hired through a private search. John Dunn, who served just before Montgomery, was hired through a public search process.

The Board of Trustees' next meeting is on Thursday.

On Friday the unions representing faculty and instructors at Western announced they had voted “no confidence” in Montgomery. Davis said the administration had no comment.

By the time Montgomery’s contract expires in June, he will have served at the university for eight years.

