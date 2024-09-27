Barry County's newest park...thanks to Battle Creek

For years, David and Eleanor Bailey and the rest of their family would get away from the hustle and bustle of daily life with a trip to southeast Barry County.

The family had a small cabin on a heavily wooded 160-acre parcel just across the county line from Calhoun County. Over the years, the family spread out across the country and the property was used less frequently.

So, just over 20 years ago the Baileys donated the property to Battle Creek. The gift created a problem: the property isn’t within the Battle Creek city limits. It isn’t even in Calhoun County.

As result, the city struggled to use tax dollars to maintain or improve land in Barry County.

Earlier this year, the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy found a solution to Battle Creek’s problem, and the result will make it more accessible to the public. SWMLC President and CEO Mike Larson said that first, the environmental group made sure the property would be preserved.

Then the Conservancy worked with Battle Creek and the Barry County government to transfer ownership. In June Battle Creek sold the land to Barry County for one dollar, and just like that the Bailey Nature Preserve became Barry County’s newest park.

Dan Patton is the Director of the Barry County Parks and Recreation Department. He said the park offers an incredible vista that includes Metcalf Lake.

“It might be one of the prettiest views in southwest Michigan," he said. "I don’t say that lightly, but it is a spectacular view.”

From a bluff on the property, he says visitors will be able to look out on miles and miles of undeveloped open space.

Larson said the newly-named Bailey Nature Preserve offers the experience of a trip to northern Michigan within a half hour drive of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, and Hastings.

Brian O'Keefe Barry County Parks Department Director Dan Patton (left), Barry County Commissioner Catherine Getty (center), and Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy President/CEO Mike Larson discuss the Bailey Nature Preserve's future

Larson said what is now the Bailey Nature Preserve is a special place.

"This is like going Up North. If you walk it, you’ve got ridges, you’ve got water, it’s very diverse in what it has. It’s very diverse in its habitat.”

The first order of business is to create a parking lot that will make the preserve more accessible. While Barry County now owns and will maintain the new park, the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy will hold a conservation easement to ensure it’s preserved for future generations.

Barry County Commissioner Catherine Getty championed the idea of the Bailey Nature Preserve becoming Barry County’s newest park. She has taken a kayak out on Metcalf Lake from the park and describes it as a wonderful paddling destination. She says the deal couldn’t have happened without the cooperation of the land conservancy, Battle Creek, and Barry County.

“We wanted to work together so that we could transfer it to an entity and with partners like the land conservancy, so that we could improve the property," she said.

Ultimately, Getty said, the biggest challenge for the property was one of geography. Everyone wanted to work together to transfer ownership to someone who had the ability to improve the property.

Barry County Parks and Recreation Director Patton has plans to manage and improve the park. Some improvements have already been made. Earlier this year, Barry County demolished the Bailey family’s cabin; Patton said a tree fell on the building and repairing it just didn’t make sense. The Parks Department has also started work on a new parking lot that will improve accessibility and make it possible for school buses to bring students to the Bailey Nature Preserve.

Patton said the county will also eventually develop a trail system throughout the 160 acres of woodlands, wetlands, and overlooks.

Barry County and the SWMLC hoped to hold a grand opening for the park this fall, but Patton said it now seems more likely that event will happen in the spring of next year. Still, he says, the park is open for visitors that want to enjoy a walk in the woods.

