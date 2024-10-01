A former Michigan director of elections is confident this one will be safe and secure
Despite persistent fear and unsubstantiated claims of fraud, Chris Thomas isn't worried about the November 5th election.
Chris Thomas knows the ins and outs of Michigan's election systems and the people who run elections across the state. He isn't worried about the process for voting, counting the vote, and declaring the winners in the state's upcoming election.
Brian O'Keefe talked with Thomas ahead of a Western Michigan University event where Thomas will speak alongside former Michigan congressmen Fred Upton and Mark Schauer.