Harris campaign co-chair calls on Gen Z voters in Kalamazoo

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published October 22, 2024 at 5:54 PM EDT
A large group of people pose with Representative Crockett for a photo. Many hold signs advertising Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. Drinks can be seen on the table to the bottom right. The walls are made of brick, and the windows to their right are made out of garage doors.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett, fourth from the right in the front row, with supporters at the University Roadhouse on October 22, 2024. The event was part of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' effort to win over both swing states and younger voters.

Texas Representative and Co-Chair of the Campaign to elect Vice President Kamala Harris, Jasmine Crockett, spoke with voters in Kalamazoo, with the goal of capturing the Gen Z vote.

Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett campaigned in Kalamazoo Tuesday for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

About two dozen attendees squeezed into a room at the University Roadhouse just off Western Michigan University’s campus to hear her speak.

Crockett touched on topics from Project 2025 to climate change, but the major theme was the role Gen Z could play in electing Harris.

She pointed to the 2022 midterms as an example of how Gen Z voters can swing elections.

“They kept saying that the house was going to be this big red wave, and then I always laugh and say it was a red dribble," Rep. Crockett said. "One of the reasons that it was a red dribble is because we had historic turnout when it came to young people specifically."

WMU student Shelby Vaughn said she appreciated Crockett’s focus on her generation.

“Part of the conversation was talking about how influential we have been. And for me, it's really nice to hear that, because I always wonder: Am I doing enough? Am I presenting enough? Am I showing up enough for my people, my country?” Vaughn said.

Fellow attendee Ronicka Hamilton of Oshtemo said she was glad to see surrogates out stumping for Harris.

“Knowing that, that there are folks that are campaigning in these battleground states gives me a lot of extra hope, especially as we are leading up to the election and early voting has started.”

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
