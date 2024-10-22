Harris campaign co-chair calls on Gen Z voters in Kalamazoo

Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett campaigned in Kalamazoo Tuesday for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

About two dozen attendees squeezed into a room at the University Roadhouse just off Western Michigan University’s campus to hear her speak.

Crockett touched on topics from Project 2025 to climate change, but the major theme was the role Gen Z could play in electing Harris.

She pointed to the 2022 midterms as an example of how Gen Z voters can swing elections.

“They kept saying that the house was going to be this big red wave, and then I always laugh and say it was a red dribble," Rep. Crockett said. "One of the reasons that it was a red dribble is because we had historic turnout when it came to young people specifically."

WMU student Shelby Vaughn said she appreciated Crockett’s focus on her generation.

“Part of the conversation was talking about how influential we have been. And for me, it's really nice to hear that, because I always wonder: Am I doing enough? Am I presenting enough? Am I showing up enough for my people, my country?” Vaughn said.

Fellow attendee Ronicka Hamilton of Oshtemo said she was glad to see surrogates out stumping for Harris.

“Knowing that, that there are folks that are campaigning in these battleground states gives me a lot of extra hope, especially as we are leading up to the election and early voting has started.”

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.