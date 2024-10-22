© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kalamazoo College celebrates raising over $200 million for its Brighter Light Campaign

WMUK | By Ingrid Gardner
Published October 22, 2024 at 6:13 PM EDT
Vertical banners on either side of a light pole read "Bright minds: Kalamazoo College" and "Brighter opportunities: the Brighter Light Campaign" in orange and white.
Ingrid Gardner
/
WMUK
The Kalamazoo College campus proudly promotes the Brighter Light fundraising campaign.

The school says this campaign is its largest fundraising effort to date.

Kalamazoo College held a picnic lunch Monday to commemorate the end of a three-year fundraising effort: the Brighter Light Campaign.

In a statement, K said over 6,000 alumni and friends of the college contributed to the campaign, which raised more than $200 million. That’s around two-thirds the value of the college’s endowment when the campaign was launched in 2021.

Some of this money has already been spent on capital improvements, student scholarships, and the school’s operating budget. Other funds have been set aside for the construction of a new residence hall and for investment in the school’s endowment.

Kalamazoo College says the Brighter Light Campaign is the largest fundraising effort in the institution's history.
WMUK News
Ingrid Gardner
See stories by Ingrid Gardner