Kalamazoo College celebrates raising over $200 million for its Brighter Light Campaign

Kalamazoo College held a picnic lunch Monday to commemorate the end of a three-year fundraising effort: the Brighter Light Campaign.

In a statement, K said over 6,000 alumni and friends of the college contributed to the campaign, which raised more than $200 million. That’s around two-thirds the value of the college’s endowment when the campaign was launched in 2021.

Some of this money has already been spent on capital improvements, student scholarships, and the school’s operating budget. Other funds have been set aside for the construction of a new residence hall and for investment in the school’s endowment.

Kalamazoo College says the Brighter Light Campaign is the largest fundraising effort in the institution's history.