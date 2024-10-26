Crowd gathers for Kamala Harris-Michelle Obama rally in Kalamazoo

This story will be updated.

Thousands of people packed Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo Saturday for a campaign rally with Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, and former first lady Michelle Obama. WMUK is covering the rally as it unfolds.

5:00 pm — notes from Michelle Obama's speech:

"You all know I hate politics. But I hate to see folks taken advantage of even more. So I wanted to do everything in my power that I know, that there is too much to lose if we get this one wrong."

...

"Can someone tell me why we are once again holding Kamala to a higher standard than her opponent? We expect her to be intelligent and articulate," have clear policies, not show too much anger...but for [Republican presidential nominee and former president Donald] Trump (crowd boos) we expect nothing at all. No understanding of policy, no ability to put together a coherent argument, no honesty, no decency, no morals."

5:07 pm a reference to Americans being "stripped of their reproductive freedoms" draws boos from the crowd

Describes January 6, asks crowd what Trump said when told then Vice President Pence was in danger; "so what?" they reply; this has been reported in court documents

Says some people are ignoring Trump's "gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn"

"I hope you'll forgive me if I'm a little angry that we are indifferent to his (Trump's) erratic behavior...a known slumlord...a predator found liable for sexual abuse"

If Trump is reelected, "that ugliness will touch all of our lives," she adds, saying anyone who is not famous or rich, Trump will not care about; for example in the case of a natural disaster

If you've worried that your son could be 'the victim of a nightmare traffic stop gone bad,' who is going to have your back, she asks, noting Trump's statement suggesting the police carry out a brief but violent and unrestrained purge of shoplifters and others

5:16 pm

"A woman's body is complicated business, y'all...there is so much that can go wrong."

...

Says even women often don't grasp the full breadth and depth of their reproductive lives, notes 'the huge disparity' in funding for research into women's health

Says Trump will dismantle reproductive health 'piece by piece' and this will have an effect not just on abortion but all of women's health

Decries recently reported infant mortality rise; doctors being unsure about treating ectopic pregnancies; woman who was prosecuted after miscarrying; danger of chilling effect on reproductive care in form of clinics closing, and prospective doctors choosing other specialties

"We could be back to the days before Roe, which many young people don't even remember."

5:22 pm

"Your daughter could be the one too terrified to call the doctor...your niece could be the one miscarrying in her bathtub after the hospital turned her away"

Says this will affect men too, because of the impact unwanted pregnancies will have on plans and the fear they will feel as their partners seek reproductive care including for unwanted pregnancies

"You will be the one praying that it's not too late."

"I am asking y'all from the core of my being to take our lives seriously. Do not put our lives in the hands of politicians, mostly men, who have no clue or do not care about what we as women are going through."

So please, she continues, "do not hand us over to the likes of Trump...a vote for him is a vote against us."

Encourages men to ask themselves 'what side of history do you want to be on'

5:27 pm

Acknowledges and says she shares frustration at the slow pace of change, but says to sit out or vote third party 'because you're fed up...your rage does not exist in a vacuum.'

Says women will become "collateral damage to your rage."

"We are more than just baby-making vessels," she adds. Says 'the men in our lives' need to stand with 'us' (meaning women) not Trump, because, Obama says, Harris is the one will protect women's reproductive rights.

5:30 pm

Brings up a refrain from early in the speech: "do something!" Call-and-response from the crowd. Asks crowd if they are willing to talk to relatives, friends, strangers about the election.

5:32 pm wrapping up speech, introducing Harris

Harris walks out on stage to wild cheers from audience

5:37 pm "I know you want to say Kamalazoo, I heard you...[cheers] okay we got that out of the way"

Harris refers to her career as a prosecutor, noting (a familiar theme from speeches) that she took on predators of all kinds. "Well, in 10 days, it's Donald Trump's turn"

Chants of "we will win"

5:40 interrupted by call of "no more Gaza war" which seems to draw boos from the crowd — crowd chants "Ka-ma-la" in response

Harris: "On the topic of Gaza, we must end that war...and bring the hostages home. But right now I am speaking about 2024."

Says it is time to turn page on 'fear and divisiveness' of Trump era

5:49 pm

Describes plan to 'make sure Medicare covers cost of home care for seniors...' and says her plan will bring down the cost of housing. Refers to incentives for home building and down payment assistance for home buyers

Asks crowd, "do we have any small business owners here?" (cheers)

Works in campaign slogan, "we are not going back" in reference to pre-Affordable Care Act policies on preexisting conditions

5:52 pm — abortion rights

"Now one in three women in America lives in a state with a Trump abortion ban, many with no exceptions for rape and incest"

... "If there is a national abortion ban, nobody is safe"

Harris refers to event she did yesterday in Houston, says Trump refuses to 'even acknowledge' the 'suffering' abortion bans have caused, and says what she has often said in speeches and at her debate with Trump: women miscarrying languishing waiting for care 'didn't want this,' the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which Trump has said 'everyone wanted'

Says she will "proudly" sign legislation to restore Roe

"Can I see Gen Z?" she asks. Cheers from crowd. "You are rightly impatient for change," she says. Notes climate change, active shooter drills, 'fewer rights than your mothers and grandmothers.'

"Can we hear it for our young voters and first-time leaders?" (Cheers from crowd)

Describes Trump as "more confused, more unstable and more angry" than in 2016 and 2020, but says when he was president, "at least there were people to control him." Notes Supreme Court presidential immunity ruling from this summer (boos).

"Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails."

Says Trump will have an enemies list, she'll have a to-do list

Notes election day is in 10 days; urges everyone to vote, as you'd expect. "Folks, the election is here. It is here and the choice is truly in your hands, and your vote is your voice and your voice is your power."

Speech wraps up about 6:05 pm

