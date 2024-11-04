Thousands of Kalamazoo residents turned out to vote early

Early in-person voting ended Sunday in Michigan. Over 6,000 Kalamazoo city residents took the opportunity to vote early.

Absentee ballots are still being accepted. As of Monday morning, just over 11,000 city residents had voted absentee, a return rate of about 83%.

In the county as a whole, nearly 26,000 people voted early in-person, and nearly 56,000 had voted absentee by Monday morning.

You can look up early voting numbers for your community on the Michigan Voting Dashboard, an online resource the state launched this year.

On election night, both the Kalamazoo County Democratic and Republican parties will hold watch party events. The KGOP announced on its Facebook page that media will not be permitted to attend its event.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.