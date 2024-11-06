Democratic Kalamazoo-area representatives hope to protect access to healthcare

Incumbent Democrat Julie Rogers soundly defeated her Republican opponent Terry Haines to win another term in Michigan’s 41st House District in Tuesday's general election.

Rogers defeated both Haines and Libertarian Rafael Wolf, winning three quarters of the vote.

She said in her new term she will continue to make healthcare access a primary focus, even now that Republicans control the state House.

“We've had a history throughout the term of working together, on the Health Policy Committee, in particular, with the other side of the aisle, because a lot of these things benefit all Michiganders and are not only for one party.”

Rogers added that she is proud to have backed a law that protects the Affordable Care Act in Michigan even if the health care law is repealed nationally.

“Trump has made no secret that he intends to rescind and take down the ACA at the federal level, and so I'm glad we have those protections in Michigan law.”

Rogers' neighboring district, Michigan’s 40th House seat, has a new occupant, Democrat Matt Longjohn.

Longjohn defeated his Republican opponent Kelly Sackett.

Longjohn said in the State House he will also prioritize access to healthcare, alongside policies that benefit working people.

“You cannot live your healthiest possible life if you don't have a livable wage and the ability to make ends meet.”

As a freshman member of Michigan’s House of Representatives, Longjohn said he has a lot to learn, including how to be effective now that the house is under Republican control.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.