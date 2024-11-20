Calhoun County certified its election results, but one state House candidate may ask for a recount

The certified results for the 44th Michigan State House District show Republican candidate Steve Frisbie beating Democratic incumbent Jim Haadsma by 61 votes. But Haadsma is reportedly considering whether to ask for a recount.

The race for the seat tightened after election officials fixed a tabulation error that had appeared to give Frisbie a comfortable lead.

Frisbie unsuccessfully sued to stop the retabulation of undercounted absentee ballots during canvassing.

Despite this, Frisbie said he has faith in the new results, suggesting that “mistakes” in the count have been fixed. Frisbie's lead widened by three votes in the final count. That's after military and overseas ballots were included.

“To say that there's other potential mistakes, just creates public doubt about election integrity," he said.

Frisbie added he expects the results will stand, even if his opponent requests a recount.

“If that’s what he wants to do, file it. I'm pretty confident that the number will hold up or close to it in a recount.”

Chris Trebilcock, an attorney for Haadsma, told the Detroit Free Press that his client is still deciding whether to seek a recount.

Trebilcock did not respond to several requests for comment from WMUK Wednesday.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.