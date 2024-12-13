© 2024 WMUK
A former student remembers WMU Professor Ben Wilson

WMUK | By Brian O'Keefe
Published December 13, 2024 at 1:48 PM EST
an older African American man sitting next to a younger African American man in an auditorium
Courtesy photo
/
Jamon Jordan
Former Western Michigan University Professor Dr. Ben Wilson (left) and former student Jamon Jordan (right).

Jamon Jordan, city historian of Detroit, reflects on the life of his mentor.

Before there was a Black Americana Studies major at Western Michigan University, Ben Wilson was already teaching a number of classes that would become part it. (The program is now known as African-American and African Studies.)

For WMU alumnus Jamon Jordan, Wilson was more than a voice at the front of a classroom. His teacher, supervisor, and advisor would ultimately become a lifelong friend.

Wilson died last month. Friends, family and colleague will remember his life at a memorial service on Saturday, at the Galilee Baptist Church in Kalamazoo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jordan describes Wilson's mentorship in an interview with WMUK's Brian O'Keefe.
