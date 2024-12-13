A former student remembers WMU Professor Ben Wilson

Before there was a Black Americana Studies major at Western Michigan University, Ben Wilson was already teaching a number of classes that would become part it. (The program is now known as African-American and African Studies.)

For WMU alumnus Jamon Jordan, Wilson was more than a voice at the front of a classroom. His teacher, supervisor, and advisor would ultimately become a lifelong friend.

Wilson died last month. Friends, family and colleague will remember his life at a memorial service on Saturday, at the Galilee Baptist Church in Kalamazoo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jordan describes Wilson's mentorship in an interview with WMUK's Brian O'Keefe.

