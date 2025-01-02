John Deere recalls thousands of mowers because of fire risk

Engine manufacturer Kawasaki has announced a recall of more than 40,000 John Deere mowers sold in the U.S. and Canada.

Kawasaki said a defect in the engine may cause it to overheat.

The company added that it has already received five reports of fires, with an additional 26 reports involving melting and smoking.

Kawasaki said owners of John Deere Z-Trak Zero Turn Mowers with the faulty engines should immediately stop using them and contact a John Deere dealership for a free repair.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.