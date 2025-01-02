© 2025 WMUK
John Deere recalls thousands of mowers because of fire risk

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published January 2, 2025 at 5:15 PM EST
A bright yellow deer prances on a blank green background with a yellow trim, the iconic logo of the John Deere company. The logo sits on the black front grill of a lawn mower, though the image is too close up to discern this.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
The John Deere logo on the front of a riding lawn mower on display at a Home Depot in North Fayette Township, PA.

Thousands of mowers across the United States and Canada are being recalled. Kawasaki said a problem with the mower's engine poses a safety threat to owners.

Engine manufacturer Kawasaki has announced a recall of more than 40,000 John Deere mowers sold in the U.S. and Canada.

Kawasaki said a defect in the engine may cause it to overheat.

The company added that it has already received five reports of fires, with an additional 26 reports involving melting and smoking.

Kawasaki said owners of John Deere Z-Trak Zero Turn Mowers with the faulty engines should immediately stop using them and contact a John Deere dealership for a free repair.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
