A Kalamazoo man will get very cold in the interest of keeping others warm

Common winter destinations for Michiganders include ski resorts, ice rinks, and warmer states. But, on Saturday, one Kalamazoo man is going to Lake Michigan and taking a dive.

The Recovery Institute of Southwest Michigan is behind the polar plunge.

The goal is to raise funds to buy warming items for unhoused individuals in Kalamazoo.

Kaufmann, who is a peer support coach with the Institute, said taking the dive will show the importance of being able to keep warm during winter.

"We have people that come to Recovery Institute that are literally still sleeping outside," Kaufmann said. “I'm going to be cold for a few minutes and then I'm going to warm up in the van, and thank heaven that I have that opportunity, but not everybody has that.”

“There are people that are actually out there in the elements that not only need our resources, but our support, and just our humanity and to know that we care about them," he added.

The Recovery Institute plans to stream the event live on Facebook at 1pm, with money donations directed to its GoFundMe.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.