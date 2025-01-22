'Nothing but problems': Confronting the living conditions at Fox Ridge Apartments, Part 3

This is the first story in a new reporting collaboration with NowKalamazoo exploring Kalamazoo County's housing crisis.

Managers at Fox Ridge Apartments in Kalamazoo say they care about tenants. But "Sam," who used to work there, describes managers' real attitude toward their renters as one of "disdain." (We're not using Sam's real name because they fear retribution for speaking out.)

In the third and final part of our series, Sam describes questionable management practices at Fox Ridge to public officials, who seem alarmed — and poised to act. But will they?

You can read WMUK/NowKalamazoo's full investigation of Fox Ridge at NowKalamazoo.org.