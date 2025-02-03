Kalamazoo's gun amnesty program has collected five firearms since its launch

You’re cleaning your child’s bedroom, and in a shoebox under their bed, you find a gun.

You don’t want to get your child in trouble with the law, but you don’t want the gun in the wrong hands. That’s the type of situation that KDPS’ Gun Amnesty Program aims to address, Department spokesperson Zach Hamelton said.

One way to reduce gun violence is to reduce the number of guns with the potential to be used in a crime. That’s the philosophy the program, which KDPS launched in October.

It’s an anonymous way for anyone to dispose of an unwanted firearm, no questions asked. The drop-off location is not the police station but rather, one of several faith-based organizations.

In its first three months, the Gun Amnesty Program has collected five guns from the community. For Hamelton, this is something to be proud of.

“Getting even one firearm off the street would be successful for us. Especially an unwanted firearm,” he said.

No questions asked

Hamelton stresses that the process of dropping off a weapon truly is anonymous.

“We're not asking questions. We're not asking names. None of the pastors that are participating or their staff are going to ask for your name,” he said.

“You're simply going to call, schedule a date in time to drop off the weapon. You're going to drop it off. You're going to leave. And that's it.”

These guns may never have been involved in a crime. But, even if they have, Hamelton said the weapon itself is not the only way for KDPS to solve a case.

“Guns that are used in crimes are typically used in more crimes,” he added. “So it's still a big win to get it off the street.”

The program was inspired by a similar initiative in Nashville, Tennessee. That program has collected 88 guns since its start in 2022. For Nashville, that’s 88 guns without the potential to be stolen and used in a violent crime.

Firearms collected by KDPS’ program are documented and catalogued. If reported stolen, these weapons are returned to their owners. If not, the guns are incinerated.