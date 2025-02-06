Trump policies come under fire at a WMU Board of Trustees meeting

President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration were on some speakers’ minds at the Western Michigan University Trustees’ meeting Thursday.

This comes after Western Michigan University announced guidance for faculty on Tuesday on what to do if officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement visit a classroom.

Western advised faculty not to obstruct ICE officers if they have a warrant, but did not specify the type. Some warrants do not automatically allow a search of private places, such as classrooms.

Student Olivia Gries spoke to the Board at the meeting.

Gries said WMU made sure students felt safe and welcome after the 2017 White Supremacist Protests in Charlottesville and that it was time to do so again.

“I'm really sick and tired of people in positions of influence being too scared to stand up when your students' rights are actively being threatened," she said.

Gries continued her criticism in an interview after the meeting.

“It just makes me feel like they're not really willing to stand up and take a strong stance in support of them and so it makes me feel like if ICE does show up on campus that those students are very much at risk of being deported.”

Western Student Association President Alex Kasprzyk also took issue with the policy, calling on the board to take a stronger stance against the ICE and many of Trump's executive orders.

“There are students terrified that ICE may force their way through campus. There are students terrified that they may lose their FAFSA money, grants, and other government assistant opportunities.”

In an emailed statement a WMU spokesperson said the university is following advice from federal agencies and higher education associations.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.