© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Kalamazoo City Manager announces his retirement

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published February 11, 2025 at 4:53 PM EST
View of the front of city hall on a grey day. The tall windows and columns in between feature prominently.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Kalamazoo City Hall, November 16, 2022

After over a decade as Kalamazoo's city manager, Jim Ritsema announced his retirement.

After more than a decade in the position, Kalamazoo City Manager Jim Ritsema announced his retirement Tuesday, effective November 18.

In a letter to Mayor David Anderson, Ritsema said he was honored to serve as city manager.

“Together, we have worked tirelessly to address challenges, embrace opportunities, and create a vision for Kalamazoo that prioritizes inclusivity, innovation, and sustainability," he wrote.

In a statement, Anderson said he was deeply grateful for Ritsema's leadership. He said Ritsema played a key role in stabilizing the city’s finances and making historic investments in a diverse range of public services.

"Today, we’re improving services and looking to the future with optimism. That transformation didn’t happen by chance—it took vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment."

City officials said the process to select a new manager will begin this year.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds