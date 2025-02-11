The Kalamazoo City Manager announces his retirement

After more than a decade in the position, Kalamazoo City Manager Jim Ritsema announced his retirement Tuesday, effective November 18.

In a letter to Mayor David Anderson, Ritsema said he was honored to serve as city manager.

“Together, we have worked tirelessly to address challenges, embrace opportunities, and create a vision for Kalamazoo that prioritizes inclusivity, innovation, and sustainability," he wrote.

In a statement, Anderson said he was deeply grateful for Ritsema's leadership. He said Ritsema played a key role in stabilizing the city’s finances and making historic investments in a diverse range of public services.

"Today, we’re improving services and looking to the future with optimism. That transformation didn’t happen by chance—it took vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment."

City officials said the process to select a new manager will begin this year.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.