How some rural Southwest Michigan school districts will respond if ICE comes to the door

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published February 17, 2025 at 5:42 PM EST
A man in tactical clothing with short buzzed hair has his back to the camera as he faces other similarly dressed men. He wears a dark green tactical vest with a patch reading "Police ICE."
Alex Brandon
/
AP
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing on Jan. 27 in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Federal immigration agents are now allowed to visit schools and arrest students. How are districts responding?

Schools across Michigan and the United States are informing parents of their policies on visits from immigration officials. That’s after President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month, allowing federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to enter schools.

WMUK previously spoke with the Kalamazoo and Portage public schools about their policies on ICE visits. In this story, we report on several rural districts' plans.

Dowagiac Union School District

In an email, Dowagiac Superintendent Greg Blomgren laid out the district’s rules for any visits from Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

First, he stated that the district would prefer ICE agents go to the main office, away from school grounds.

However, if ICE does show up to a school in the district, staff are advised to not answer questions, verify information, engage in conversation, provide any documents, or sign anything. Instead, they are to refer the ICE agents to the Superintendent's Office.

When asked if officers would need a warrant signed by a judge, Blomgren said that regardless of what type of warrant is provided, the district would consult with its attorney on what actions the district was required to undertake.

Coloma Community Schools

Coloma Community Schools said that any ICE officer seeking to question or remove a student from school grounds has to provide a 'valid warrant.'

When asked what constituted a valid warrant, district Superintendent David Ehlers said that, as in Dowagiac, any warrant presented would be sent to the school's attorney to interpret.

Decatur & Hastings Public Schools

The Hastings Area School System in Barry County, and Decatur Public Schools in Van Buren County said their policies on student interrogation apply to ICE visits.

While these policies mention a preference to keep investigations and other law enforcement activities off school property if possible, they do not mention the need for a warrant.

As written, the policies only mention the need for approval from a building administrator, and that administrator needing to contact the students' parents and be present during the interrogation if possible.

Decatur schools Superintendent Patrick Creagan clarified that the district would require ICE to have a warrant signed by a federal judge or a court order that allows the agent onto school grounds.

The Hastings schools did not reply to a request for clarification.

In a statement sent to parents, Creagan said the district's commitment is to protecting students.

"DPS has always been, and will continue to be, places of trust and support for everyone who walks through our doors. DPS is committed to provide students with a safe, nondiscriminatory, and disruption-free learning environment."

Paw Paw Public Schools in Van Buren County appears to have the same interrogation policy as Decatur and Hastings, though a district representative said the school would not comment for this story.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.

WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
